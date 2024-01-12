State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,669,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 16,543.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.