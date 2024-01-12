State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PG&E by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 3.3 %

PG&E stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

