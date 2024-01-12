State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.29 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

