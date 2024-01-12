State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.78 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $198.00 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

