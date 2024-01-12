State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.40 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

