State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,548.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,624.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,549.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

