State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

