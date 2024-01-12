State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 740,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

