State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

