State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,400 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $67.29 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.