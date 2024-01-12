State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

