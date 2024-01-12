Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.40. 181,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,289. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.