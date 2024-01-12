STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TUG stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.
