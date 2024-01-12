STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 1,078,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

