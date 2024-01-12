StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

