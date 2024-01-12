StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $721,570.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

