StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

See Also

