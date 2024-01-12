StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
