StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
