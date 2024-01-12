StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

