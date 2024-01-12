StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

