StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Birks Group stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

