StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

CVLY opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

