StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.66 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.