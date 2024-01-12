StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 7.4 %
Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $297.00.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
