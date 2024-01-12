StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$5.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.16.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVI

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.