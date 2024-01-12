Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $308.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.80 and a 1 year high of $309.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

