Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,889 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.83. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $573.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

