Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 61,366 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.