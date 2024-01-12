Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.11 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

