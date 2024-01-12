Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 41,911 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

