Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

