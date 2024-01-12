Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $168.29.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

