Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

