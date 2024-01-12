Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $85.32 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

