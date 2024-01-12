Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.