Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $12.18 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.