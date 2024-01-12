Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.74 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

