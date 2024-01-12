Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.82 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

