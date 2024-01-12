Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.