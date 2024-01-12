Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.33 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

