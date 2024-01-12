Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

