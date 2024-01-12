Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 5,271 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $84.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.