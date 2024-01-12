Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

