Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 333,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,314,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 132,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $300.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

