Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

