Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 693 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $357.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.00 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

