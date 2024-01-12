Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,648,874 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.93% of Robinhood Markets worth $261,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,531,000 after purchasing an additional 983,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

