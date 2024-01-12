Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Chubb worth $248,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.76 and its 200 day moving average is $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.