Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $199.62 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Amphenol worth $199,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $1,325,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

