Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $242.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $242,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

